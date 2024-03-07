Teen Mom stars Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell) insist their relationship is great even though the trailer for Teen Mom: Family Reunion season 3 seemed to imply otherwise.

“Beyond BLESSED [smiling face with halo emoji] to call you mine!!” Catelynn, 31, wrote in an Instagram caption just hours before the Teen Mom: Family Reunion season 3 dropped. “No seriously when I look at my life you are a gift and gave me so much in this crazy world! Thank you for loving me the way you do and being my rock! I love you!!! @tylerbaltierramtv I couldn’t have wished for a better partner and baby daddy.”

The post featured photos of Catelynn and Tyler, 32, as they smiled for a selfie. It also included a quick video clip of Tyler pushing his giggling wife in a gondola.

“Babe, If anyone is a gift in this life…it is YOU! [smiling face with heart eyes emoji] [face holding back tears emoji] I love you beyond measure!” Tyler wrote in response to Catelynn’s post.

The trailer which premiered on Wednesday, March 6, showed several of the series’ stars partying it up in Cartagena, Colombia, including Maci Bookout, Tyler McKinney, Kayla Sessler, Ryan Leigh and more. However, the good times don’t last forever and one scene showed Tyler yelling at Catelynn while riding in a golf cart.

“F–k you for making me feel unworthy!” Tyler shouts at Catelynn. “If I don’t get my needs met, we’re divorced.”

Courtesy of Catelynn Baltierra/Instagram

While Teen Mom: Family Reunion lets the cast take a break from parenting, it also focuses on helping them heal from issues ranging from generational trauma to addiction abuse that have caused problems within their marriages. The clip didn’t give much context regarding Tyler and Catelynn’s fight, but it was enough to leave the reality star in tears.

Tyler and Catelynn have been part of the ​Teen Mom family since 16 and Pregnant season 1 where they detailed their love story. The couple first met in middle school and Catelynn had their first daughter, Carly, in 2008. However, unlike the rest of the cast that first season, Catelynn and Tyler weren’t struggling with the challenges of parenting and instead, were working through their decision to ​place Carly ​for adoption. They also happen to be the only OG couple in the Teen Mom universe who have stayed together.

The couple, who have dated since 2005 when they met in 7th grade, wed in August 2015. They went on to have three more children. In 2015, Tyler and Catelynn welcomed their second daughter, Novalee Reign on New Year’s Day, their third daughter, Vaeda, on February 21, 2019 and their fourth and final child, Rya, on August 28, 2021.