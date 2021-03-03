Time flies when you’re on TV! Chelsea Houska, Maci Bookout and more Teen Mom stars’ kids have grown up in front of the cameras.

The South Dakota native gave birth to her eldest daughter, Aubree, in 2009 with her then-boyfriend, Adam Lind, when they were high school seniors. Houska went into labor on her first day of school.

Following their breakup, the esthetician began dating Cole DeBoer. They got engaged in 2015 and tied the knot the following year after Aubree gave the traffic control specialist permission to marry her mom. The little one became a big sister when Watson arrived in 2017, followed by Layne and Walker in 2018 and 2021, respectively.

DeBoer feels “very lucky” to be a stepdad, he wrote via Instagram in February 2020 after attending a father-daughter dance. “Aubree is growing up way too fast but these moments and memories are ones I will cherish for life,” he captioned a sweet shot at the time.

When Houska gave birth to baby No. 4 the following year, DeBoer gushed, “I always wanted to be a father. I never would have guessed I would be blessed and gifted 4 beautiful children. @chelseahouska thank you for this life and creating miracles. I love you. Not sure how this rugged good ole boy got as lucky as I did, but I truly couldn’t ask for anything more. Blessed with our new baby girl. She has a daddy who will love her with all his heart and then some.”

As for Bookout, the Battle Upstairs author shares Jayde, 5, and Maverick, 4, with husband Taylor McKinney — but first became a mom in 2008 when she welcomed Bentley with her then-boyfriend, Ryan Edwards.

The former couple now take “baby steps” in their coparenting, she exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2020, noting that she “still only deals with or speaks to [his parents], Jen and Larry.”

She added at the time: “There are some times that … we are actually in the same room together doing the best that we can for Bentley’s sake. It’s definitely not unreachable, but it’s still just a thing where I think we’re … definitely not forcing anything that that doesn’t seem like it would happen naturally. I think it’s the best way to go for our situation.”

Keep scrolling to see Aubree and Bentley all grown up, along with more Teen Mom cast members’ kids.