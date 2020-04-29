There’s trouble at home for Ryan Edwards! On the April 28 episode of Teen Mom OG, the father of three had some tension with his oldest son, Bentley, whom he shares with ex Maci Bookout McKinney. After mom Jen Edwards takes her grandson to go ice skating, Ryan is frustrated by having his own plans disregarded — and by what he claims is his son’s lack of respect.

“When it comes to Bentley, nothing I say matters,” the 32-year-old vents to wife Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer). “You know I’ve never asked Bentley to do too much of anything. It’s not like I’ll make him cut the damn grass, but you’re gonna have simple rules. Just like jumping on the damn couch and throwing the ball in the house, I just don’t like it, but he acts like it’s the worst thing ever that he can’t throw a damn ball in the house.”

He continued, “I feel like I can’t make him do anything. I mean, I can, but I’ll be damned if Mom doesn’t go right behind my back and tell Bentley everything’s okay. I feel like, now, if Mom allows me to tell Bentley no, then she’ll think he won’t want to come over there [any] more, and it’ll just be the end of the world. But he just gets to do whatever he wants to and [has] too much disrespect.”

Mackenzie, 23, agrees, but Maci, 28, doesn’t seem to. Though the parents haven’t actually talked about the issue — a protective order keeps the Teen Mom dad from contacting his ex in any way — the 16 & Pregnant alum has expressed concerns about Ryan’s sobriety in recent episodes. After seeing him in person at Bentley’s 11th birthday party, she worried he’d fallen off the wagon, and she raised those same concerns again in this episode.

“In my opinion, he was 100 percent not sober,” she told husband Taylor McKinney, who conceded that he understands why Maci would jump to that conclusion. “He didn’t look good.” However, she admitted it felt like they’d taken two steps forward and one step backward, acknowledging that’s often a pattern in addiction and recovery. Still, she wants only the best for her son — and that means she wants the best for his dad, too. “I hope I’m wrong about Ryan.”