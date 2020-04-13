Falling back on old habits? Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout put her differences with ex Ryan Edwards aside to invite him to their son’s 11th birthday party, but his presence at Bentley’s bash sparked some concern. In an In Touch exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, April 14 episode, Maci revealed “something seemed off” about Ryan’s sobriety.

“I’ve seen him look better,” Maci, 28, told her friend Katie, commenting on her baby daddy’s appearance at a local zoo. “It’s the first time I’ve seen him since he got out of jail. That, in my opinion, he was 100 percent not sober.”

Katie asked if Maci spoke with Ryan, 31, at all during the party. “No, he didn’t talk to me but I didn’t expect him to because of the restraining order. I just feel like the cycle’s starting all over again. I just wish that someone [who’s] close to him would say, ‘Do you need more help?’ And tell him, ‘It’s okay if you do.’ If the last year didn’t change anything, then the clock is ticking even faster at this point.”

Courtesy of MTV

Maci’s friend shared her opinion, and said she thought Ryan would eventually hit rock bottom soon. But Maci disagreed. “He won’t hit rock bottom until there’s nothing for him to come back to,” Maci said. “He’ll have to lose everything.”

As In Touch previously reported, the Tennessee native and her husband, Taylor McKinney, were granted a two-year restraining order against Ryan in May 2018. At the time, the couple claimed Ryan allegedly sent threatening text messages. According to the restraining order, Ryan is not allowed to go within 100 feet of Maci, Taylor, 31, and the couple’s children, son Maverick and daughter Jayde. Maci and Ryan’s son, Bentley, was not included in the restraining order.

Ryan’s struggle with addiction has played out on past seasons of the hit MTV reality TV series, which led to two rehab stints in March 2017 and again in September 2018. In December 2019, Ryan’s dad, Larry Edwards, shared an update after Ryan welcomed his third child, second with wife Mackenzie Edwards.

“Ryan is doing great. He’s wonderful. No problems at all. Things are going well,” Larry told The Sun. “He’s sober. He’s staying busy. Mackenzie keeps an eye on him!”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.