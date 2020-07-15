Don’t come for her man! Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie Edwards clapped back at trolls who poked fun and husband Ryan Edward’s gray hair and her appearance.

“OMG. I thought that was a GRANDPA! Doesn’t even look like Ryan. Age is not on that man’s side … well, neither are drugs. But damn,” one troll commented on a family photo featuring the dad on Sunday, July 12. “Hey! STFU that’s my grandpa!” the proud wife responded. “I like his gray! Goodbye.”

Courtesy of Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

When another hater continued to slam Ryan’s salt and pepper hair, Mackenzie said she loves his mature look and if he was to dye his locks, they would always be at the salon. “First of all, I’d be having to cover his roots every two weeks, but I really like it!!! I think he looks great.”

After assuring fans she’s into her man’s new vibe, haters came for her judgment. “He looks like he’s still on drugs,” one user wrote, while another chimed in “And apparently you liked the drugs on him, too,” insinuating she didn’t look great either. “Who cares if I’m ugly,” Mackenzie clapped back. “I’m happy so GTFO.”

Courtesy of Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

Previously, Ryan has had a long battle with substance abuse. In May 2017, Mackenzie filmed her husband driving while high to their wedding. Once she realized he was under the influence, she turned off the camera. After the pair tied the knot, he checked himself into rehab for less than a month.

In September 2018, Ryan check himself back into rehab. While he was working on his sobriety, Mackenzie became pregnant with their first child and Ryan missed the birth of their son, Jagger, while in treatment.

After a year on the straight and narrow, Ryan was arrested in January 2019 for not paying his bar tab and for possession of heroin. He was sentenced to three months in prison and was released in April 2019.

Since then, Ryan has discussed the power drugs once had over him. “Unfortunately, I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow. So I can’t sit here and say ‘Oh, I’ll be sober for the rest of my life,” he told Dr. Drew in a September 2019 interview. “I don’t know that, but I would love to be and I’m willing to do pretty much whatever it’s going to take.”

No matter what happens, it looks like Mackenzie will always have Ryan’s back.