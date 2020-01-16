Just one day after she opened up about receiving hate, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) was forced to address the issue again. This time, however, the hate wasn’t about her body, it was about her husband’s addiction issues. On Wednesday, January 15, a flippant comment shared on the Teen Mom OG star’s Instagram post took aim at Ryan Edwards — but his wife was quick to shut it down.

After Mackenzie, 23, shared an album of photos of her two sons and step-son playing around on the family’s couch, one troll seized the opportunity to mock Ryan, 32. “Careful, boys,” they wrote. “Watch out for needles in the couch cushions.” No stranger to standing up for her man, the MTV mama jumped in to handle the situation. “You’re a pathetic piece of s–t,” she shot back. “Let me help you hop off of my page. Bye.”

Courtesy of Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

This isn’t the first time Mack has made the effort to stand up for her man. In January 2019, one year earlier, she got candid with her followers about the struggles of opioid addiction. “[Addiction affects] people you’d NEVER expect. It’s lawyers, doctors, high power officials, the soccer mom in her minivan. It does NOT discriminate,” she told her followers. “A lot of the time it starts so innocent and ends in a revolving door; a never-ending cycle that can’t easily be stopped. Have you ever wondered what your local pain clinic was handing out? Opiates. Educate yourselves. … [People are] more likely to die from an overdose than a car accident.”

Ryan doesn’t need his wife to fight his battles, though. In April 2019, he proved that he’s perfectly capable of shutting down the trolls himself. After returning from rehab and jail, he found his comments full of criticisms, and he wasn’t about it to take it lying down. “I’m sorry you [people] are so unhappy with yourself or your lives that you feel the need to say negative things,” he wrote in response. “Everyone knows unhappy [people] wanna make everyone else unhappy, plus I would have to care about you miserable f–ks in order for your comments to make me feel some kinda way. Unfortunately, I don’t give two f–ks about y’all. Have a nice night, [though]. ❤️”