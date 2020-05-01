Courtesy of Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

No hate here! Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) is used to dealing with constant criticism from fans — so when one came for her looks, she knew just how to handle them. On Wednesday, April 29, she took to Instagram to share a sweet new selfie and respond perfectly to a commenter trying to bring her down because of the appearance of her chin.

“My bestie is GORGEOUS!” one of the MTV mama’s friends commented when they saw the picture. “Your bestie needs a chin implant,” the hater added. That’s when Mack, 23, stepped in to diffuse the situation. “Yes, I do, girl!” she responded. “But, ouch, I’ve already broken my jaw before, sooo prob not getting an implant anytime soon. Sorry for the disappointment.”

Courtesy of Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

Though the mom of three still knows how to clap back when the situation calls for it — like when someone insults her husband or her daughter’s name — it seems she’s started to take a different approach when it comes to addressing criticism. In March, she carefully explained to another fan that reality TV doesn’t always perfectly represent reality after they complained about her husband, Ryan Edwards, being mean to his son Bentley during a Teen Mom episode.

“It was friendly competition,” she said after Ryan was accused of cruelly teasing his son. “Everyone had planned this golf trip weeks in advance with all of the smack talk that went along with it. We had a great time!” When the commenter said Bentley “looks so afraid” to be around his dad, she continued, “I can see how you would think that through the show’s lens. But that’s not the case in person.”

It seems the mom learned to keep her cool after years of dealing with cruelty online. She also developed coping mechanisms for handling the hate, and one of them includes limiting what she shares online. In January, she revealed that meant pretty much disappearing from social media while she was pregnant with her daughter, Stella Rhea.

“To be really honest, most of the comments on my pictures are ridiculously mean, especially about how I look and how much weight I gain and how ugly I am or how I’m a terrible mother/wife,” she shared after a fan asked where she went. “I didn’t want to surround myself/deal with that while being pregnant.”

Our hearts go out to Mack. Nobody deserves hate for how they look.