Will wedding bells be ringing soon? Pregnant Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd and boyfriend Zach Davis announced they’re expecting baby No. 1 together after they reconciled their relationship, but they’re now facing pressure from both of their families to get engaged and married.

“I’m 10 weeks pregnant and I’m so relieved that I can have both Zach and my mom in the delivery room when the time comes. I’ve always wanted Ryder to have a sibling close in age,” Cheyenne, 28, said in In Touch‘s exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, March 16 episode. “And ever since we announced our pregnancy, my family has made it clear that they want us to get married.”

The couple was already under pressure from Cheyenne’s family to walk down the aisle — her dad told Zach to return the bracelet he got Cheyenne for her birthday and “get a ring and a date” instead, Cheyenne’s sister suggested they set a wedding date for February 1 and Cheyenne’s mom said she would like to see the couple follow the “tradition in the family,” which is getting married first, then have a baby.

Cheyenne — who shares 3-year-old daughter Ryder with ex Cory Wharton — admitted in her voiceover, “I kinda wish we were at least engaged.”

In the following scene, she and Zach were meeting with his father, Terry, for dinner, and she was “dreading” getting the same marriage talk from him.

Before their meal, Zach, Terry and Cheyenne held hands as they said grace. “Thank you for Zach and Cheyenne, thank you for the beautiful boy that’s in her stomach,” Terry said with a smile, making it clear he had a feeling that Zach and Cheyenne were going to have a boy, even though they had not yet learned the sex of the baby at the time.

“I’m just happy where you guys landed,” Terry continued. “But I always question the fact that what’s the process? Is the process married first, then the kid?

Cheyenne laughed. “I feel like we’re at a good place,” she responded. “We both know what we want and we acknowledge that we have a past but we’re trying to take the steps forward to make this time work.”

Terry then asked if they had ever discussed interest in getting married before having a baby together. “Yeah,” Zach responded. “We talked about it in the past.”

His dad pointed out that they’re going to have the baby before they get to tie the knot, but Zach disagreed. “There can be marriage still before the baby,” he told Terry.

“I get it. I understand it. I really do. Traditionally, I guess I was brought up …” Terry said, and Zach compared him with Cheyenne’s father. “See? Same thing as your dad, he’s on the tradition,” Zach said.

Then Terry asked the big question everyone was wondering, “So, when are you guys getting married?”

Cheyenne looked at Zach and he looked at her. “Why are you looking at me?” she asked. “I don’t know. I was trying to think of an answer to that,” he replied.

Terry offered his solution. “Slip a ring on it, let’s go. Do you know what I mean?” he said. It looks like fans will have to tune in to see if Zach will get down on one knee any time soon!

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET