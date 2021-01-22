Back on! Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd and off-again, on-again boyfriend Zach Davis are offically together nearly two years after their first split. In an exclusive interview with In Touch, Cheyenne reveals how she and Zach reunited and rekindled their romance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We reconnected through Instagram. Zach slid back into my DMs and then I fell back in love through him bringing me food,” Cheyenne, 28, says with a laugh ahead of the season premiere of the hit MTV series. “It was so bad. It was way too easy, but I couldn’t resist.”

The Los Angeles native confirmed her relationship with Zach via Instagram in October 2020 after sharing photos from her birthday celebration. In one shot, the couple shared a sweet kiss surrounded by balloons and roses while Cheyenne’s daughter, 3-year-old Ryder, sweetly posed with them.

Cheyenne introduced Zach to fans on her first season of Teen Mom OG in 2018, and their split played out on the show. Most of their relationship issues stemmed from Cheyenne’s close coparenting relationship with Ryder’s father, Cory Wharton. But the Rage Regardless Ry cofounder explained she wasn’t worried about their past issues coming back up in their current relationship.

“I feel like when you go into a relationship, whether it’s a new one or an old one, of course, there’s always concerns going into it, but I would say, ‘No.’ I don’t have the same concerns that I had about our relationship from when we broke up this past time,” Cheyenne says.

She explains that while she and Zach were dating in 2018, there were a lot of things going on in her personal life that she felt was overwhelming. She struggled to adjust to her new roles as a coparent, as a mom and as a girlfriend.

“Luckily, you know, moving forward, we’re just all in really good places in our lives and happy in our lives to where you’re able to move forward from that situation and not dwell on the past and kind of start over,” Cheyenne continues. “Especially with COVID, we’ve had to really get to know each other all over again in a safe way. But then once we started to be together, it was like, we’re quarantining together. So it’s a quick way to find out if you really like somebody or not.”

Now, the couple has been able to make their relationship work and are taking the next step. In December 2020, Cheyenne announced she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2, her first child with Zach.

“It’s a lot of history to it,” Cheyenne gushes about their love story. “And we have a lot of support. We have a lot of family support and I think that that definitely helps us.”

Teen Mom OG premieres on MTV Tuesday, January 26, at 8 p.m. ET.