Did they call a truce? Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon had a messy split after her domestic violence arrest in July 2019, but now the mom of two says coparenting with her ex is going “great.” In a new interview with Us Weekly, the Teen Mom OG star revealed how often she gets to see her son James.

“I see James fairly a lot,” Amber, 29, shared. “I get a lot of people [telling] me after my days with him, ‘I can tell that you saw James today because you just have that smile on your face.’ When I hear that, I’m like, ‘Yeah. It’s just the truth.’”

It wasn’t easy to get to that point, however. In the immediate aftermath of their breakup, Andrew, 35, filed for sole custody — and at the time, Amber wasn’t sure how much she’d get to see their son. As she “kept trying to convince” herself everything would work out, she came to a realization. “Just something in my heart told me, ‘Amber, you’re going to be back with your son one day. And it doesn’t matter if it’s one day a week, two days a week, three days a week, four days a week,’” she said.

Eventually, she was granted supervised visits. And now that she’s able to spend time with and help raise her son, she’s focusing on being the best mom she can be. “It was hard work in the beginning. I had a lot of people that were probably against me, obviously, but that’s OK. I just kept trying to focus on myself and my son and my family, and I got him back as much as I can right now,” she continued. “I am trying to coparent the best way that I can.”

Coparenting with Andrew doesn’t actually mean Amber is seeing her ex, however. The former couple has a third party individual who works as their go-between for scheduled visits. In November 2019, that part of their agreement complicated custody, leading the MTV mom to claim James’ father was keeping him from her. Talking to In Touch, Andrew set the record straight.

“There is no denying of any visitations,” he said at the time. “My attorney has been in touch with her attorney, and papers have been filed that will help to get this process moving.” The father of one explained that once the parents came to a consensus about who would mediate and transport James during the visits, the issue would be resolved. “I want her to see James,” he said. “I saw what keeping Leah [from her] did to her, and I swore that would not happen.”