Gone But Not Forgotten: ‘Teen Mom’ Stars That Have Died After Appearing on the Show

Gone too soon. After first being introduced to viewers on 16 and Pregnant when the show premiered in 2009, several of the teens featured went on to star on the Teen Mom franchise. Unfortunately, some of the stars have died in recent years.

While viewers have been able to watch many of the stars grow up into loving parents, fans of the franchise have also watched the reality stars deal with tragedy as their loved ones passed away.

One tragic death that has been discussed in the franchise is Farrah Abraham’s former boyfriend Derek Underwood. He died in a car accident while Farrah was pregnant with their daughter, Sophia, in 2008. At the time, she was in the middle of filming 16 and Pregnant. Since his passing, the mother of one has made sure to keep Derek’s memory alive for Sophia.

“Sophia definitely craves getting to know her father’s side of the family because she just doesn’t have her dad,” Farrah exclusively told In Touch in July 2020 about making sure her daughter has a relationship with Derek’s family.

“I’m just grateful we get a couple days together,” she added, noting that they were visiting his family at the time of the interview. Farrah also detailed how welcoming Derek’s father, Jerry Underwood, was to her daughter during the visit. “I’ve been through a lot as a teen mom, but I’m so grateful for Sophia’s father’s dad’s side of the family and us getting along.”

Despite having turmoil with Derek’s mother, Stormie Clark, in the past, the former Teen Mom OG star said she was so thankful to have a special bond with his paternal side.

Meanwhile, some of the young parents to be featured on the show have tragically passed away since being introduced to audience members. Two stars to be featured on their own episodes of 16 and Pregnant, Valerie Fairman and Jordan Cashmyer, sadly died years after they made their reality TV debut.

Additionally, Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Rachel Beaver’s sister Malorie Beaver’s ex, Lane Fernandez, died at a young age.

Keep scrolling to see all of the 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom stars that have died over the years.