Gone too soon. Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Malorie Beaver’s ex-boyfriend, Lane Fernandez, has died just three weeks after welcoming his son with his wife, Kylee Rose.

Malorie’s sister, Rachel Beaver, confirmed Lane’s death via her Instagram Story on Monday, June 13. “I can’t even begin to express the pain I feel right now,” the TV personality wrote alongside a photo of Lane swimming with his daughter Emerson, whom he shared with Malorie. “Gone too soon … Rest easy Lane.”

Kylee also paid tribute to her husband in a heartbreaking Facebook post. “I’m so lost without you babe … I love you to the moon and back and I know you’re watching out for us. I will forever miss you,” she wrote. “It’s always been you Nolyn, Emerson, and I love you so much and you were an amazing father, dog dad, and husband. You’ll forever be my rock, and my best friend. I miss you more than anything baby.”

Rachel reiterated her condolences by commenting on Kylee’s post. “I am so sorry Kylee,” the MTV star said. Lane’s wife responded, “I’m just at a stand still. Like, how do you live life without your best friend?”

Lane’s tragic passing comes just three weeks after he welcomed son Nolyn with Kylee.

Following the news, Malorie shared her own tribute to the father of her daughter via her Instagram Story.

“RIP,” the Tennessee native wrote, alongside a heart emoji and adorable video of Lane with Emerson as a baby.

Teen Mom fans have watched Malorie and Lane struggle to coparent over the years. During a July 2021 episode, Malorie got into a nasty online argument with Kylie after the couple posted a birthday tribute to Emerson. Rachel’s sister took to Facebook to call out Lane and Kylee for portraying themselves as perfect parents.

“In case anyone was unaware, my daughter has not seen her father in months,” Malorie wrote at the time. “The last time she saw him was for Easter because I worked a double & wanted her to be with one of her parents. After she got back she told me she never wanted to go back.”

After claiming Lane and Kylee accused her of having a drug problem – which she denied – Malorie continued, “I have never touched any drug but alcohol in my life. I come to find out it was Lane & his new wife (the girl who is posting birthday pics of my daughter). Emerson is terrified of her father & that is the reason she no longer sees him. He called for her birthday while we were at Sea World & she didn’t even want to speak to him. She started crying when I tried handing her the phone.”

Kylee then jumped in to defend herself. “She wouldn’t know the definition of ‘co-parent’ if it slapped her in the face,” she wrote, adding that she felt Malorie was not properly caring for Emerson and that she and Lane were “getting that situated.”

“Court will be able to fix all of this I’m sure,” Kylee wrote. “I’m not worried. But I won’t deal with false accusations on me. At all. Ever.”

Days later, Lane became involved when he denied Malorie’s claims of being a bad father.

“We are very loving parents. I try to see my daughter but can’t and [Malorie] lies about me trying,” he told The Sun in July of that year, adding that his ex was angry he moved on with Kylee.