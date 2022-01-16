Rest in peace. 16 and Pregnant alum Jordan Cashmyer died at age 26. The former MTV star’s death was announced by her family on Sunday, January 16.

“This is an incredibly sad day,” Cashmyer’s rep, Howard ” Howie ” Wood, tells In Touch in a statement hours after the news broke. “The last time I spoke with Jordan, she sounded happy and healthy. I wish people had the opportunity to know her away from her struggles as she was a very sweet and kind hearted person. I’m grateful I had the chance to know and work with her all these years. Life was not always good to her and I hope now she is in a better place. RIP sweet girl.”

Cashmyer’s father, Dennis Cashmeyer, Jr., took to Facebook to reveal she passed away. “Last night I received a call no parent ever wants,” read his statement, in which he tagged Cashmyer’s mother, Jessica Cashmyer. “My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER.”

“Please keep my family in your thoughts prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy,” Cashmyer’s dad’s message continued. ” Please understand and respect our privacy at this time. We are surrounded by the love and support of our children, grand daughter Lyla and family members. 💔.”

The Maryland native made her reality TV debut on 16 and Pregnant, the series that led to MTV’s Teen Mom franchise, in 2014. At the time, she documented her pregnancy as she was expecting baby No. 1 with boyfriend Derek Taylor. The couple welcomed daughter Genevieve “Evie” Shae Taylor on March 7, 2014. During their episode, Cashmyer was disowned by her family because they did not approve of her relationship with Taylor. She and Taylor were kicked out of the Cashmyer family’s home after they learned about their pregnancy and Taylor lost his job.

The young couple struggled with unemployment and homelessness throughout Cashmyer’s pregnancy and after she gave birth, but at the end of the episode, they moved to Texas with Derek’s dad, who offered them a room to share in his house and offered Derek a job.

Courtesy of Jordan Cashmyer/Instagram

Unfortunately, Cashmyer continued to struggle after her episode aired. She was hospitalized in November 2014 after expressing suicidal thoughts. The following year, Cashmyer signed over temporary custody rights to Taylor’s mother. In June 2016, she checked herself into rehab for alcohol and drug addiction.

She continued to struggle with her sobriety journey and was arrested in August 2019 on drug charges. She pleaded guilty to two charges of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia that November and the case is now closed. After another rehab stint in January 2020, Cashmyer maintained her sobriety and celebrated one year sober in January 2021. That June, she gave birth to baby No. 2, a daughter named Lyla.