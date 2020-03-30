She’s not letting mom-shamers get to her! Jenelle Evans clapped back at critics before they had the chance to speak up over the March 28th weekend. After sharing videos on her Instagram Story of her children playing outside by the water, the former Teen Mom 2 star made sure to clarify that they weren’t sticking their hands in “straight dirt.”

In the video, Jenelle, 28, showed her kids on the shore as they crafted their own little creatures out of the sand and silt. While Kaiser made a puppy, Ensley made a mud zombie, and even Jace got in on the action. But before the comments could start rolling in, the MTV alum made sure to tell her followers, “That was natural clay the kids were playing with.”

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

The kids weren’t the only ones playing around. The mom of three and husband David Eason also had a little fun writing their names in the sand. The couple seemed eager to show off their love for each other after recently reuniting. After denying they were back together for weeks, Jenelle slowly stopped responding to fans’ questions about her relationship status. On March 12, she insisted she was just “living her life,” and by March 21, she confirmed that they are officially back on.

“Yes. Me and him are deciding to work things out right now. We’re taking it slowly,” she said in a fan Q&A shared on her YouTube channel. “When I was in Tennessee, I’m not gonna lie, I contacted David first and I said, ‘I’m sorry.’ And he contacted me back and he said, ‘For what?’ And I just said, ‘We ended things abruptly and I think we need to try to work things out for our family and our marriage.’ And he said, ‘OK.’”

However, she insisted they’re not going back to the way their marriage was before. “Before we went back to North Carolina, I told him, I said, ‘Things have to change. We cannot be so unhappy. We have to start communicating with each other about our problems and we have to sort it out. We can’t let the same thing keep happening or the same topic for an argument keep occurring.’ … Me and him have decided to just try to remain positive no matter what and, if we have an issue, we try to talk it out.”

She even seemingly recanted her claims that David, 31, had been abusive in the past, insisting her husband “has never abused the children” or her. Despite claiming otherwise in documents related to an order of protection obtained by Us Weekly, Jenelle said her kids are perfectly safe with her husband. “This is why I decided to go back home and work out my relationship,” she told fans. “Because ultimately it’s for my family.”