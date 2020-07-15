Throwing shade! Jenelle Evans took aim at ex Nathan Griffith after his recent court date related to stalking claims made by an ex-girlfriend. The Teen Mom 2 alum shared an article about the legal battle on her Instagram, then followed it up with some commentary of her own.

“Like I said … Obsessed, y’all,” Jenelle, 28, wrote on her Story. The post also included a laughing-crying emoji as well as a shrug emoticon. Though the former MTV mama clarified in a second post that she didn’t write the article or own the site that published it, she didn’t seem to mind wading into the drama.

Courtesy Jenelle Evans/Instagram

Jenelle and Nathan, 32, recently faced off over claims their son, Kaiser, had been abused his step-father, David Eason. Nathan took to Twitter to resurface old accusations, writing, “How do you [explain] marks on my son’s back, [his] black eye, whip marks on his rear end, continuous police investigation. Charges against David Eason for multiple violence and aggressive behavior … NOTHING HAPPENS. What am I supposed to do besides being a panic parent!”

The father claimed that social services “tried their hardest” but was unable to intervene, and he similarly accused the Columbus County Emergency Services in Whiteville, North Carolina of being unwilling to help. However, his ex denied that their son was ever in any danger.

“My son is safe, and I have proof he was OK for his week visit with his father,” she shared in her own tweet. “I didn’t have one concerning phone call made to me or any reports of injuries. He’s just an adorable happy normal little man. #MommasBoy.”

Jenelle and Nathan have a complicated relationship, one that seems to be at its worst when the North Carolina native is involved with her husband. The parents were frequently butting heads, but they made peace when Jenelle announced she had left David, 32. In November 2019, the father wrote that he is “so appreciative to finally have a healthy relationship” with his son’s mother — but they seemingly fell out again once Jenelle and David reunited.

While speaking to In Touch, the mother of three claimed Nathan was “mad at first” that her marriage was back on but eventually cooled down. However, it seems their relationship never recovered. “We don’t really talk at all,” she admitted in April 2019. “Nathan calls Kaiser to FaceTime with him during the week, and that’s about it.”