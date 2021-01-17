Growth. Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans revealed her oldest son, Jace Evans, lives with her “full-time” after regaining custody of him from her mother, Barbara Evans.

“This is a little PSA announcement,” Jenelle, 29, said in a TikTok posted to her Instagram Story on Saturday, January 16. “You are probably watching Teen Mom on Netflix right now as we speak and if you are, good. That was the old me. That was the young me, the stupid me, the me that took risks.”

“Now let’s not sit here 10 years later and come to my page and hate on me for my mistakes that I learned from,” she continued. “Let’s not get caught up on the $200 you let me use to bail me out of jail. Let’s not get caught up on the dumbass men that I dated.”

The North Carolina resident went on to share an update on her life and how it’s changed since her debut on Teen Mom 2 in 2011. “I have custody of Jace. He lives with me now full-time,” Jenelle revealed. “My kids are happy, they’re healthy. That’s all that f—king matters. But I totally get it, I would hate me too if I was watching me. But if you catch up with me now, I’m doing a lot better, you guys. Peace, love, happiness, bitches.”

Jenelle documented her pregnancy with her 11-year-old son, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis, on season 2 of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2010. She continued to share her story on Teen Mom 2. In season 1, Jenelle’s mother, Barbara, served her with custody papers because she would stay out all night partying instead of caring for her son. Jenelle eventually agreed to sign over custody of Jace to her mom, who raised Jace for nearly 10 years.

Over the years, Barbara’s custody of Jace and her refusal to transfer him back to Jenelle was a major point of contention between them. It seems now that Jenelle has regained rights to her son, the mother-daughter duo has been able to repair their relationship. In December 2020, they posed for family Christmas photos together with Jenelle’s 6-year-old son, Kaiser, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffth, and 3-year-old daughter Ensley, whom she shares with husband David Eason. Jenelle is also a stepmom to David’s daughter, Maryssa, 12, from a previous relationship.

MTV cut ties with Jenelle and David, 32, in April 2019 following his dog killing incident after he shot the family’s French bulldog, Nugget.