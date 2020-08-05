They’re back! Teen Mom 2 is returning for season 10 and from the looks of the official trailer, the family drama for Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline is crazier than ever.

In the clip released on Tuesday, August 4, fans got a sneak peek at what is to come when the series returns on Tuesday, September 1.

Briana, 26, reveals she is moving to a new home and appears to be doing well. That is until she seemingly gives her ex Luis Hernandez another shot, and then claims he gave her an STD.

As for Chelsea, 28, she seems to be loving life with her husband, Cole DeBoer, although they appear to still be struggling over Aubree’s custody agreement with Chelsea’s ex Adam Lind.

MTV

The clip then cuts to Leah, 28, who reveals she was “addicted to pain medication” before catching up with Jade, 23, who struggles with both boyfriend Sean Austin and mother Christy Smith‘s addiction battles. In one scene, Jade says she is “done being people’s doormat.” The footage then shows a fight that broke out between herself and her mother. “I don’t want to f–king fail!” Jade yells in the explosive scene.

As for Kailyn, 28, she shares she is “14 weeks pregnant.” In the video, she looks fearful for what is to come, adding, “I just need to put my big girl pants on.”

Since filming, Kailyn welcomed baby No. 4 on July 30. “No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love,” she told E! News on Monday, August 3. “I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now.”

The video goes on to highlight how the mothers are handling the coronavirus pandemic. Chelsea says she is “getting scared now” as her family can be seen getting tested for COVID-19. “What’s going to come next?” Leah fearfully says, concluding the clip.

With a teaser like that, the new season of Teen Mom 2 is bound to be a nail biter.

The new season of Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV on Tuesday September 1.