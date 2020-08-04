Yum? Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry revealed she is sipping on her own placenta after giving birth to baby No. 4.

“Can you guess what I’m drinking?” the proud mother, 28, captioned a photo of herself holding a pink beverage posted via Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 4. She gave her followers a place to submit their answers but tagged @lancasterplacentaco, giving fans a big hint at what’s in her glass.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Kailyn welcomed her fourth son on Thursday, July 30, and he weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 22.5 inches at birth. “No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love,” she told E! News on Monday, August 3. “I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now.”

Although this is the reality star’s fourth baby, this is her second son with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. The exes previously welcomed their 2-year-old son Lux in 2017. Kailyn also shares a 10-year-old son, Isaac, with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and has a 6-year-old son, Lincoln, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Just weeks before Kailyn went into labor, she revealed she and Chris, 26, are not on good terms. The pair have had their ups and downs since 2017 and Kailyn accused Chris of cheating on her during their on-and-off relationship. While he denied being unfaithful, she promised her fans she is done with him for good.

During an Instagram Q&A on July 15, she told her followers the Delaware native would not be allowed to attend the birth of their son.

“Why would I make the call to someone who has not been helpful, consistent, empathetic or compassionate for the entire nine months?” she wrote on her Story, sharing her reason for shunning Chris from the birth of their second child together. “[He] says he doesn’t care but thinks he should be included in the birth? Make it make sense. … His words and actions are very different.”

Despite her tumultuous relationship with the father of her two youngest children, she isn’t letting their problems get in the way of enjoying her new son. We can’t wait to watch him grow up alongside his brothers.