Shocking admission. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry claimed her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez demanded a paternity test to determine if he really is the father of one of their sons.

Kailyn, 28, made the allegation toward Chris, 26, on a recent episode of her new “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast. “I had to get a DNA test against my wishes,” Kail said, opening up about the experience with cohost Vee Torres, who is the wife of her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera. “I knew who the father was, but he didn’t believe it.”

“I knew who I slept with and have never questioned any of my kids’ dads,” she continued, while not specifically stating it was Chris who asked.

Kail is a mom of four boys. She shares 10-year-old son Isaac with Jo, 28. She shares 6-year-old son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Chris is the father of her two youngest sons, Lux, 3, and Creed, 2 months. Later in the episode, the MTV star confirmed that neither Jo nor Javi, 27, were the ones who asked her for the paternity test.

“I go into the DNA place and [the nurse giving the test] said ‘So, you don’t know who the dad is?’ She flat-out asked me,” Kail said, detailing her experience at the testing facility. “When I tell you the humiliation that I felt. I knew who the dad was, I never questioned it. That was never a question in my mind. Yes, I know there are women who lie [about their kid’s father]. I know women who have lied. I know that’s there, but that wasn’t me. I’m not that type of person.”

Kail was so upset by the nurse’s question that she started to cry. “I am in the public eye, why the f–k would I put myself in the position where I don’t know who the damn dad is?” she said. “Wow. I was embarrassed, this is not OK. Don’t humiliate me for no reason. I know who the dad is. I couldn’t believe [the nurse] said that. I had tears running down my face, I was so humiliated.”

The Pride Over Pity author and the Delaware native have been in a tumultuous on-and-off relationship since 2017. When she announced her fourth pregnancy in February, she and Chris were no longer together. In August, Kail exclusively revealed to In Touch the reason why she decided to move on from him for good.

“He just [sic] doesn’t want to be with me,” she explained. “He doesn’t want to, you know, and, and that’s OK. Just, I need to get to a point where I fully move on and take it for what it is. So, I’ll take the blame for that.”