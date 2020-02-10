Exclusive
Jenelle Evans Might Not Be Done With ‘Teen Mom 2’ Just Yet: She ‘Brings Ratings’

Is Jenelle Evans coming back to Teen Mom 2? An insider exclusively tells In Touch there’s a chance she could return to the MTV show — and a deal might just be worked out in the coming months. Check out the gallery below to get all the details on Jenelle’s possible return to reality TV. 

