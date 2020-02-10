Jenelle Evans Might Not Be Done With ‘Teen Mom 2’ Just Yet: She ‘Brings Ratings’
Is Jenelle Evans coming back to Teen Mom 2? An insider exclusively tells In Touch there’s a chance she could return to the MTV show — and a deal might just be worked out in the coming months. Check out the gallery below to get all the details on Jenelle’s possible return to reality TV.
1 of 22
2 of 22
3 of 22
4 of 22
5 of 22
6 of 22
7 of 22
8 of 22
9 of 22
10 of 22
11 of 22
12 of 22
13 of 22
14 of 22
15 of 22
16 of 22
17 of 22
18 of 22
19 of 22
20 of 22
21 of 22
22 of 22