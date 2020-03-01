Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans took to Twitter on Saturday, February 29 to tease an upcoming project she’s working on. Judging by her use of emojis, it seems like she may be making her big return to TV.

“Cannot waaaaait [sic] to share the project I’m involved with!” Jenelle, 28, wrote with a studio microphone, party popper and movie camera emojis. “It’s going to be super fun, positive vibes and no drama! Very different! I’ll keep you posted with updates within these next few months.” She also added the hashtag “#StayTuned” and a beating heart emoji.

But fans seem to be divided about Jenelle’s possible return to TV. “Congratulations Jenelle that’s awesome girl,” one fan wrote with a red heart, raising hands and party popper emojis. “Girl bye,” another follower wrote.

In February, the former reality TV star revealed in an interview with E! News that her contract with MTV would be expiring soon. “I’m officially out of contract with MTV in April,” Jenelle told E! News at the time. “That was the only thing I was waiting on to move forward. Once April comes around, I can start talking to other networks, thank God!”

Jenelle has not filmed for Teen Mom 2 since April 2019, just weeks before her estranged husband, David Eason, shot and killed their family’s dog, Nugget. “We have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” the network said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time.

Many fans thought Jenelle’s statement meant that she would not return to the show at all in the future, which she’s been a part of since it premiered in 2011. But an insider exclusively shared some insight with In Touch about Jenelle’s future on the hit reality TV series.

“It was never said that Jenelle is done with Teen Mom 2 or is not returning to Teen Mom 2. Jenelle was simply explaining that her contract with MTV expires in April, which it does. A lot could happen between now and April, and what could end up inevitably happening is unknown,” the source explained at the time. “MTV still could decide to bring her back to the show, or they could end up releasing her so she could pursue other television opportunities. At the end of the day, let’s face it —Jenelle brings ratings and if MTV decides to release her from her contract, there are many other networks that will likely be interested in picking up her story and following what’s going on with Jenelle. She still has a large social media presence, a big fan base, and a TON of people interested in her day to day happenings. With or without Teen Mom 2, fans have not heard the last of Jenelle Evans’s story.”