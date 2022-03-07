On the rocks? Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones reveals she and Bariki “Bar” Smith secretly got married while cameras weren’t rolling, but the newlyweds are already experiencing tension in their marriage.

“So while the cameras weren’t around, Bar and I went and got married. It wasn’t even a courthouse ceremony, we just had my mom sign the documents, we didn’t take a single photo, we didn’t have a nice dinner, I literally think we went to Jack in the Box,” Ashley, 24, said in In Touch‘s exclusive sneak peek of the season 11 premiere.

The California native continued, “I had two things going on that were the reasons why I wanted to just sign the paperwork. No. 1, Bar’s family and my family, they just can’t f–king get along for the life of them. And No. 2, COVID. How long would we potentially be waiting for our marriage? But even though we’re married now, things between us have been super rocky lately.”

In his confessional, Bar admitted that he and his wife were “definitely in a rough spot” and detailed the reasons that led to their tension. “I failed school and everything kind of started falling from under me. I have to serve 15 days in county jail for the DUI situation,” he explained. “As far as the discharging the firearm incident, if they decide to pick the case up and charge me, then they can.”

MTV (2)

“I can’t be really upset at her for where she stands right now,” he added. “I’d be upset with myself, actually, I am upset with myself. I’m terrified of losing my relationship.”

Amid their drama, the couple — who share 4-year-old daughter Holly together — went out for lunch together where they discussed the issues in their marriage.

“I know we talked about this before, but I feel like we’re going in circles in our relationship,“ Ashley told her husband, and he agreed.

“I know that I have been extremely stagnant and stopped doing s–t. I have a trend of doing that over the last f–king five, six years,” Bar responded. “I know it’s starting to cause issues in a lot of places in my life though, include between us and s–t like that. I do recognize s–t that I need to fix.”

Ashley said that while Bar is aware of the problems, he hasn’t been proactive about changing his ways. “It’s a little tiring,” she admitted.

“A lot of that s–t that you tired of me doing and saying and hearing, I am f–king just as tired if not more than you. Understand how it is on my end,” Bar told Ashley. “It’s a very very scary feeling to know that we are this far along. We have gotten married and s–t like this and now we’re coming up to this and it could be a possibility that s–t could just end up getting f–ked up or something like that permanently.”

“But that’s on you,” Ashley hit back. Bar replied, “I know. I do love you to death and we are married and I want to keep it that way.”

“I love you too,” the “I Need Wine’ podcast cohost said. “But just because I’m married doesn’t mean I’ll be miserable or I’ll be stuck or I’ll be sad or I’ll be stagnant.”

Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 premieres on MTV Tuesday, March 8 at 8 p.m. ET.