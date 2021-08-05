Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones temporarily deactivated her Instagram account amid backlash from part 2 of the reunion.

During the special which aired on Tuesday, August 3, Ashley, 24, opened up about getting a great deal of hatred when she was announced to be Chelsea Houska’s replacement on the show.

After discussing her privileged upbringing on the special, the Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant alum took to Twitter to slam critics for mocking her claims about growing up in a wealthy family.

“This wealth Ashley speaks of must be on her daddy side … [because] we haven’t seen it … and an all-white school doesn’t [equal] wealthy,” one social media user tweeted post-reunion on Wednesday, August 4.

Ashley refused to sit by idly, replying, “Y’all so mad that I wasn’t raised poor. My grandparents are extremely wealthy unfortunately due to my decisions to be on [Teen Mom] they have [chosen] not to deal [with] me anymore.”

“I was raised mainly by my grandparents,” the Aries Beauty Studio owner clapped back at another naysayer in a separate tweet. “Y’all wouldn’t know that because they are not talked about. My grandfather is in the educational hall of fame and my grandmother was the first African American woman to work in major league sports. So yes, I was raised extremely wealthy.”

After speaking her mind via Twitter, Ashley later reactivated her Instagram account to take a stand against the racist comments she has been subject to online throughout the season and after the reunion.

“Y’all don’t like me I get it, I’m referring to all the racist comments that every episode brings me,” the season 10 star wrote via her Stories, having previously discussed the same issue on the show in July. “It’s clear that the Teen Mom fan base is somewhat racist which is why I’m constantly told my behavior would be better suited for Love & Hip Hop. It’s very sad to see, I won’t quit my job because y’all hate me … the problem is with you. Period.”

“I will teach my daughter to dislike actions and character traits, not color,” she concluded. “I hope y’all do the same.”

The MTV personality previously opened up about her decision to join the cast in the wake of Chelsea’s exit in November, revealing she had the utmost respect for her former franchise costar.

“Chelsea has bared her soul on this show for years and I would never want to replace her,” Ashley, who has documented her off-again, on-again relationship with fiancé Bariki “Bar” Smith on both Young & Pregnant and Teen Mom 2, exclusively told In Touch in May. “[Chelsea is] irreplaceable … And I’m just honored to be a part of something.”