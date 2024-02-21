Taylor Swift is all about letting “karma” do the work when it comes to Kanye West. Days after the rapper name-dropped the pop star in his song “Carnival” amid their years-long feud, a source told Us Weekly that she’s not worried about his actions anymore.

“[Taylor] has so much on her plate and isn’t concerned with what Kanye is or isn’t doing,” the insider told the publication on Wednesday, February 21. “She has no plans on responding publicly or privately.”

Kanye, 46, dropped “Carnival” on February 17 as part of his and Ty Dolla $ign’s new album, Vultures 1. The track namedrops several fellow celebrities, including Puff Daddy, Elon Musk and more. One line reads, “Ever since Taylor Swift,” which is seemingly a reference to their feud that began at the MTV VMAs in 2009. At the time, Kanye interrupted Taylor’s acceptance speech for Best Female Video to tell the audience that Beyoncé deserved the award instead. The rapper and singer have seemingly had issues between them since then.

“From Taylor’s point of view, this beef is one-sided,” a second insider told Us. “Kanye is trying to get back in the spotlight and an easy way to do that is through Taylor, who has completely moved on.”

“Carnival” arrived nearly one week after a rumor spread that Taylor, 34, had Kanye kicked out of Super Bowl LVIII. Former NFL star Brandon Marshall claimed on I Am Athlete’s “Paper Route” podcast on February 12 that Kanye had purchased a Super Bowl LVIII ticket right in front of Taylor’s suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas the day before.

“So any time they were going to be showing [Taylor Swift], Kanye’s face was going to be there,” Brandon, 39, said.

The former wide receiver claimed that Taylor got “pissed off” and “made a call” to have Kanye “kicked out of the stadium.”

Rob Carr/Getty Images

“He was trying to leverage her celebrity [status],” Brandon concluded.

Kanye, who attended the 2024 Super Bowl with wife Bianca Censori, quickly shut down the claim.

“This is a completely fabricated rumor,” a rep for the rapper told TMZ on February 13. “It is not true.”

The next day, Kanye brought up Taylor in an Instagram post after her fans encouraged others to support Beyoncé’s song “Texas Hold ‘Em” in an effort to outsell Vultures 1.

“When I said that I’m the new Jesus bitch I wasn’t even thinking about Taylor Swift. That was a whole line before, but I appreciate the free promo,” he said after fans accused him of “dragging” Taylor on “Carnival.”

Kanye later claimed that he was “on Taylor’s side when Scooter [Braun] bought her masters behind her back” in 2019.

“She and Beyoncé are big inspirations to all musicians. We always say how both sell out tours and movies,” the “Gold Digger” hitmaker wrote. “I’m sure I’ve been far more helpful to Taylor Swift’s career than harmful. To all Taylor Swift fans, I am not your enemy uuuum I’m not your friend either though lol.”