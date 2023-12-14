Calling a snake a snake! TIME‘s person of the year, Taylor Swift, wasn’t interested in making nice with former frenemy Kim Kardashian. The “Karma” singer was blunt about the impact the reality star, 43, and her ex, Kanye West, 46, had on her life and career after their infamous 2016 feud.

At the time, Kim and Ye accused Tay of lying about agreeing to be name-dropped in his song “Famous” — even providing a taped phone call to prove their point. “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out there to say to everyone that I was a liar,” the 34-year-old griped to the mag.

“That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before.” Taylor added that she went into hiding after the incident. “I thought that moment of backlash was going to define me negatively for the rest of my life,” she admitted. Now clearly the winner, she sniped, “Trash takes itself out every single time.”