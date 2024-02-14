Kanye West denied that Taylor Swift had him “kicked out” of the Super Bowl when they both attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11.

“This is a completely fabricated rumor,” a rep for Kanye, 46, told TMZ on Tuesday, February 13. “It is not true.”

The rumors began when former NFL star Brandon Marshall claimed there was an alleged incident between Taylor, 34, and Kanye at the game held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas during the Monday, February 12, episode of I Am Athlete’s “Paper Route.”

“Kanye West pulls up to Vegas, Kanye West buys a ticket right in front of Katy Perry’s booth,” Brandon, 39, began, though clarified he was talking about the “Cruel Summer” singer. “So any time they were going to be showing [Taylor Swift], Kanye’s face was going to be there.”

After noting that the “Gold Digger” rapper was wearing his signature black Alexander McQueen face and head covering, Brandon claimed Taylor became “pissed off” and made “a call or two” to have Kanye “kicked out of the stadium.” The Pennsylvania native continued, “He was trying to leverage her celebrity [status].”

However, Brandon’s story didn’t seem to line up. Kanye was seen “several times” during the game, with Hip Hop DX sharing clips of the “Flashing Lights” rapper spending time with Ty Dolla $ign and Anderson. Paak in a VIP suite during the third quarter.

While Kanye’s reps have shut down the rumors, Taylor’s team has not responded to In Touch’s request for comment.

The “Enchanted” singer – who attended the game to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce – has a long history with Kanye. Their drama began in 2009 when Kanye interrupted Taylor’s acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards to declare that Beyoncé deserved to win the category. The duo seemingly mended fences over the years, though reignited their feud in 2016 when he included a crude lyric about her in his song “Famous.” The track included a crude lyric about Taylor, in which Kanye rapped, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.”

The situation escalated when Kanye’s then-wife, Kim Kardashian, claimed that Kanye had a phone call with Taylor and she approved of the lyric. However, Taylor’s spokesperson alleged that the “Heartless” hitmaker did not ask for her approval of the song and instead asked her to promote it on Twitter, which she declined. Kim then released video footage of the alleged phone call, in which Taylor seemingly called the lyric a “compliment” and thanked Kanye for giving her a “heads up” about the song. However, the “You’re On Your Own, Kid” singer later claimed in 2020 that the phone call was “illegally recorded” and “manipulated.”