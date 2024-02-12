New music is on its way from Beyoncé! The singer shared a snippet of her next project after she appeared in a Super Bowl 2024 commercial on Sunday, February 11 — part II of 2022’s Renaissance.

In the clip shared on her social media accounts, yodeling can be heard playing on a car radio in Texas before Beyoncé, 42, begins belting out a country tune. Based on the clues in the video, it appears the song is called “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

“Act ii, 3.29,” the caption of the exciting video read. Is the Grammy winner going country? It certainly appears so after months of fan speculation and clues!

After Usher‘s Super Bowl Halftime performance, Beyoncé appeared in an ad for Verizon, in which she attempted to break the internet. “OK, they ready. Drop the new music,” Tony Hale said in the commercial with the superstar. She did exactly that by announcing her next musical venture online during the Super Bowl, which was full of action-packed plays and big celebrity appearances.

Fans are absolutely loving the country-leaning teaser video, as many left supportive comments on all of her social media accounts. “GIVE US THE COUNTRYYYYYY WHEWWWWWWWWW,” one fan wrote on Instagram, while another wrote, “Forget the Super Bowl, Beyoncé won yet again!!”

Throughout the big game, she was spotted in the crowd with her husband, Jay-Z, who walked down onto the field with their daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, ahead of kickoff. The pair have collaborated on music numerous times in the past, with many wondering if this next album will bring about any other collaborations or cameos from her famous friends.

There isn’t a more epic way to announce new music than to do it during the biggest sporting event of the year!

“The WICKED trailer, a whole new Beyoncé album announcement, Usher giving us skates AND Taylor on the field after the Super Bowl all in the last five hours,” one person recounted on X.

Speculation first grew that the “Halo” singer would be going country after she wore a Stetson cowboy hat to the 2024 Grammys. She paired the hat with a studded jacket made out of leather, a black belt, Cartier earrings and multiple Cartier rings. Though she skipped the red carpet that night, she was all smiles as she supported her husband when he received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.