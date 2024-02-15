Kanye West claimed that he has had a positive impact on Taylor Swift’s career more than a decade after he ignited their feud by interrupting her acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009.

The “Gold Digger” rapper, 46, made the claims after Taylor’s fans took to X to encourage others to support Beyoncé’s latest song, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” in order to outsell Kanye after he released his latest album, Vultures 1.

“When I said that I’m the new Jesus bitch I wasn’t even thinking about Taylor Swift. That was a whole line before, but I appreciate the free promo,” Kanye wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, February 14, responding to the fan’s claim that he recently “dragged” Taylor, 34, on his Instagram Stories.

He insisted that the album is “super positive and fun,” adding that it’s about the triumph he experienced following an “incredibly challenging year for me, my wife, my children, friends and family.” Kanye also claimed he’s been “banned from hotels, kicked out of companies” and was prevented from eating “in some restaurants.”

The “Flashing Lights” hitmaker then pointed out that his song “Good (Don’t Die)” was removed from Spotify after Donna Summer‘s estate accused him of “copyright infringement” for interloping elements of her 1977 hit “I Feel Love” in the chorus.

“This reminds me of the mistreatment of my people because of the color of our skin. Remember I was on Taylor’s side when Scooter [Braun] bought her masters behind her back,” he continued, referencing when the “Cruel Summer” singer’s catalog was sold without her consent in 2019. “She and Beyoncé are big inspirations to all musicians. We always say how both sell out tours and movies.”

Kanye continued, “I’m sure I’ve been far more helpful to Taylor Swift’s career than harmful. To all Taylor Swift fans, I am not your enemy uuuum I’m not your friend either though lol.”

Taylor and Kanye’s drama began in 2009 when he interrupted her acceptance speech to declare that Beyoncé, 42, deserved to win the category. While the musicians seemingly mended fences, they reignited their feud when Kanye included a crude lyric about Taylor in his 2016 song “Famous.” The father of four rapped, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.”

Kanye’s then-wife, Kim Kardashian, escalated the drama when she alleged that Taylor approved of the lyric during a phone call with the “Heartless” rapper. However, Taylor’s spokesperson claimed that he did not ask for her approval of the lyric and instead asked her to promote it on social media. Kim, 43, later released video footage of the alleged phone call, in which the “Enchanted” singer seemingly called the lyric a “compliment.” However, Taylor later claimed that the phone call was “illegally recorded” and “manipulated.”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Not only did Kanye insist he helped Taylor’s career in the lengthy post, but he also shut down claims that she had him “kicked out” of the Super Bowl on February 11 after former NFL star Brandon Marshall made the allegation during the Monday, February 12, episode of I Am Athlete’s “Paper Route.”

“I didn’t get kicked out of the Super Bowl. We left our seats to go to YG’s box and see different friends,” he wrote about himself and wife Bianca Censori. “My wife had never been to a Super Bowl, so I wanted to walk around and have a nice time. We had such a fun day.”