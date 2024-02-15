T.J. Holmes weighed in on if he would return to Good Morning America after he and Amy Robach were fired when their romance was revealed.

“There’s a lot of ifs in there, and does that include working with you?” T.J., 46, told Amy, 51, during the Thursday, February 15, episode of their “Amy & T.J.” podcast. “Does that include working with some of the same folks that are still there? That would involve a lot …”

The Arkansas native added that he “can’t see a path” where he returns to GMA3, even if they were both asked to take their old jobs back. “Obviously nobody over there is thinking about us coming back, but I couldn’t set up a scenario that actually makes sense,” T.J. continued.

T.J. and Amy’s romance was exposed in November 2022 when photos of the cohosts seemingly on dates began circulating online. The former CNN anchor was married to Marilee Fiebig at the time, while the Better author was married to Andrew Shue. They were placed on a hiatus from GMA in December 2022, and were officially let go from their roles on the morning show in January 2023.

The couple stayed out of the spotlight for nearly a year until they launched their podcast in December 2023. At the time, they insisted that they did not cheat on Marilee, 46, or Andrew, 56, before their relationship was revealed.

“November 30, 2022, was the day that we were, and this is very important we were outed,” T.J. explained at the time. “To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings.”

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Amy went on to note that they were both in the “middle of divorces” and had already hired attorneys and mediators. She even claimed that the Melrose Place alum “had already moved out of the house” they shared three months before her relationship with T.J. was revealed.

The father of three added that they “lost the jobs we love because we love each other.” Amy also acknowledged that they had “gone through a year of hell” amid the scandal, though they were able to create “the most beautiful relationship I’ve ever had in my life.”