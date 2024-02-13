Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes haven’t been shy about giving fans glimpses into their relationship, and she recently revealed her thoughts on the pair having children together.

The conversation began when T.J., 46, asked if she felt like they were “missing out on having kids” during the Tuesday, February 13, episode of the “Amy & T.J. Podcast.” After Amy, 50, said that she “absolutely” feels that way, she explained, “I see your parenting style and it’s very similar to mine and that is a gift.”

“If any of you all out there have a shared parenting style with your partner that makes life so much easier or at least a little bit easier,” the Better author continued. “And it feels good to have a similar mode of operation when it comes to what we want for our kids, what we want to teach them.”

Amy shares two daughters, Ava and Annalise, with her ex-husband Tim McIntosh. Meanwhile, T.J. is the father to daughter Sabine with ex-wife Marilee Fiebig, as well as daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson.

“And what I love about you is that you’re willing to let your child not like you in the moment to teach them a lesson to do the right thing. I appreciate that,” Amy told T.J. as she continued to share her reasoning. “So yes, I have multiple times been a little sad that we did not come together at a time where we could have had that option.”

It was revealed that the former GMA3 cohosts were romantically involved in November 2022 when photos circulated of them packing on the PDA during several outings. Amy was married to Andrew Shue at the time, while T.J. and Marilee, 46, were also still believed to be a couple. Both of the couples have since finalized their divorces, and Andrew, 56, and Marilee started dating each other. Meanwhile, Amy and T.J. were let go from their morning show jobs in light of the scandal.

Courtesy of Amy Robach/Instagram

During the premiere episode of their podcast in December 2023, Amy and T.J. insisted that they were both separated from their spouses when their relationship turned romantic.

“November 30, 2022, was the day that we were, and this is very important we were outed,” the former CNN anchor told their listeners. “To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings.”

Amy added that they were in the “middle of divorces” and hired attorneys and mediators. Additionally, Andrew “had already moved out of the house” he shared with Amy three months before her romance with T.J. was exposed.