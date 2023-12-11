Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, the exes of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, respectively, began dating sometime in mid-2023 after connecting over their shared experience with their cheating spouses. Now, fans are wanting to know more about their relationship.

When Did Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Meet?

Though the couple reportedly didn’t know each other well before they began dating, one insider told Page Six they had a “long-time [social] friendship” due to their former spouses Amy and T.J. working together.

“T.J. and Amy were [initially] work friends, so they’d all hang out here and there, but [Marilee and Andew] weren’t that close,” the source told the outlet in December.

When Did Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Begin Dating?

Andrew and Marilee began dating sometime over the summer of 2023, according to a Page Six report that claimed the couple had been together for six months as of December. A source for the outlet said the pair bonded over their shared “traumatic experience of being cheated on.”

When Did Andrew and Marilee Confirm Their Relationship?

Andrew and Marilee made their first public appearance as a couple when they were seen getting into Andrew’s Jeep together on December 8, 2023, shortly after the news of their relationship broke. The duo was dressed casually for the drive as they were photographed loading two cats into the car, as seen in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Have Andrew and Marilee Moved On From Their Ex Spouses?

An insider told Page Six both Andrew and Marilee have “moved on” from their exes.

“It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values. It’s bigger than the affair now,” the source said, adding, “They’re not heartbroken and sad.”

How Have T.J. and Amy Reacted to Andrew and Marilee’s Relationship?

​T.J. and Amy initially believed that news of Andrew and Marilee’s relationship was a joke, an insider told In Touch exclusively in December 2023.

“No one saw this coming, especially not Amy and T.J., who absolutely thought they were being pranked,” the source said, adding, “[Amy and T.J.] even looked around for the hidden cameras [when] they were told. They still don’t believe it.”

When Did T.J. and Marilee and Andrew and Amy Split?

Both original couples broke up within weeks of each other in August 2022. T.J. and Amy did not begin dating until after they called it quits with Marilee and Andrew, despite many still claiming infidelity led to their respective breakups, sources told People.

T.J. and Marilee, who married in 2010, settled their divorce in November 2023. Amy and Andrew, who also wed in 2010, finalized their divorce in March 2023.