While Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes haven’t been shy when it comes to publicly discussing their romance, their exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig have been much more discreet about their relationship. One month after it was revealed they’re dating, Andrew, 56, and Marilee, 46, made a rare public outing.

The couple was spotted walking through JFK Airport in New York City on January 27, according to photos obtained by Page Six. In the snapshots, Andrew and Marilee rolled their luggage through the crowd as they waited to go through TSA. The lawyer dressed comfortably in a black jacket, leggings and sneakers, while the Melrose Place alum was dressed similarly in a T-shirt, blue jeans, a black jacket and sneakers.

Andrew and Marilee began dating after Amy, 50, and T.J.’s affair was exposed in November 2022. The former GMA3 cohosts were married to Andrew and Marilee at the time their romance was revealed, which ultimately led to them being fired from the morning talk show in January 2023.

The pair reportedly created a strong bond as they processed the traumatic experience of being cheated on in public, a source told Page Six in December 2023. Additionally, it was revealed that Andrew and Marilee had been dating for about six months before their romance was revealed.

“It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values,” the insider told the outlet at the time. “It’s bigger than the affair now.”

Despite dating for several months, Andrew and Marilee’s outing at the airport marks the second time they have been spotted in public together. Their first public outing was when they were seen getting into his green Jeep with two cats on December 8, 2023.

While Andrew and Marilee have chosen to keep their romance out of the spotlight, Amy and T.J., 46, have been airing all of their drama on their podcast, “Amy and T.J.”

The couple got into an argument during the January 23 episode of their podcast after Amy confronted T.J. about shutting her out when he’s feeling down. The episode sparked rumors that the couple was splitting, though the former broadcast journalists assured fans that they’re still together in an Instagram video posted later that day.

However, they continued to discuss the argument during the January 25 episode. T.J. explained that they had to listen to the podcast episode as producers, which made him grow “more upset” as they relived the fight.

Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage

“That was upsetting to me,” Amy admitted. “I don’t think I ever want to record our fight again because if I made you mad the first time it’s like with time and space you get re-angered or more angry.”

T.J. agreed with Amy, stating that he “didn’t like” listening back to the fight and “relieving a trauma” in the process. Amy then explained that she and T.J. “caught things” that they missed during “the actual argument,” which created even “more problems to deal with.”

“No, people do not record your fights,” the former CNN anchor urged their listeners.