T.J. Holmes looked back on how his broadcast journalism career was impacted after his romance with Amy Robach was revealed.

“I am a podcaster, a partner and a longtime broadcast journalist, and it’s the 25-plus year career in broadcast journalism that was upended about a year ago when some aspects of my personal life, including who I’m dating, became tabloid fodder,” T.J., 46, began while introducing himself to fans in his first TikTok video on Wednesday, January 17.

T.J. explained that his and Amy’s scandal influenced him to leave social media, while he said the public attention surrounding their romance caused “a year of hell.”

“I guess going through it I would’ve called it the worst year of my life,” he continued. “But now as I sit here before you, some perspective it was the best year of my life and one of the best blessings of my life.”

Despite having a bad year, T.J. said he is now the“best version” of himself and credited Amy, 50, for getting him to where he is now.

“A lot of that has to do with living authentically, and a lot of that has to do with who I am with and yes, to my dearest Amy Robach, who I am now going through life with and navigating a life with now,” he explained. “She’s such a big part of it and such a big part of my day-to-day life.”

Amy and T.J.’s romance was revealed in November 2022 when The Daily Mail published photos of them out on several dates. The revelation quickly became a scandal, as he was married to Marilee Fiebig and she was married to Andrew Shue at the time. Amy and T.J. were later suspended as cohosts on GMA3 in December 2022, while the pair were officially terminated from the roles in January 2023.

The duo kept a low profile after they were fired, though professionally reunited one year later to to cohost the “Amy and T.J.” podcast. They have since shared a glimpse into their relationship, including that they were already in the process of divorcing their spouses when they became more than friends.

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” the Arkansas native explained during the debut episode in December 2023.

Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Not only did T.J. join TikTok, but Amy also posted her debut video on the platform on Tuesday, January 16.

“There may be some of you who know who I am from my former career in television. There might be others of you who know me from, unfortunately, the tabloids,” she began. “I’m pretty sure most of you don’t know who I am.”

The Better author went on to state that she’s “living [her] truth,” admitting “there has been a price to pay” by choosing her relationship with T.J. over her job.