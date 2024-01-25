Two days Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes had a tense conversation about their relationship problems, the pair revealed they regret recording the fight. During the Thursday, January 25, episode of the “Amy & T.J.” podcast, the former Good Morning America hosts recalled a recent podcast episode where she confronted him about their communication issues.

T.J., 46, revealed that their argument during the Tuesday, January 23, episode “spawned at least one and maybe two other” fights. “If you’re not in a good place already, that sets up someone perfectly to be an even bigger a–hole than they were during the actual fight, because no one wants that person to say, ‘Aha, I told you, or I was right.’ Nobody wants that,” he said.

The former CNN anchor explained that they had to listen to the podcast episode as producers, though admitted he grew “more upset” with Amy, 50, as they relived the fight.

“That was upsetting to me,” Amy replied. “I don’t think I ever want to record our fight again because if I made you mad the first time it’s like with time and space you get re-angered or more angry.”

T.J. agreed that he “didn’t like” listening to it back, adding that they heard the episode “at least five times” and were “relieving a trauma” in the process.

While listening to their fight, Amy said that she and T.J. “caught things” that they missed during “the actual argument.” She continued, “So then there were more problems to deal with.”

“No, people do not record your fights,” T.J. told their listeners, as Amy added that “ignorance is bliss.”

However, Amy seemed confident that they will work through their issues. “I’m grateful for my forgetful mind,” she laughingly added.

The pair reflected on their fight two days after Amy called out T.J. about his communication flaws. After she said he was “moody” and accused him of not “opening up” on his bad days, T.J. accused Amy of exhibiting the same behavior in the past.

While fans were concerned they were headed for a split, Amy and T.J. confirmed they’re still together in an Instagram video on January 23.

“We just wanted to check in and let you know that, despite what you’ve been hearing, we are still together,” T.J. said in a joint Instagram video.

He admitted that they “struggled and debated” over whether they should share the podcast fight, though said he was “glad” they uploaded it. Amy then said that sharing the fight played a “larger goal” in showing fans “all the sides” of their relationship.

Fans first got to know Amy and T.J.’s dynamic when they worked as cohosts on GMA3. While they initially seemed to have a strong friendship, it was revealed their relationship turned romantic in November 2022 when The Daily Mail published photos of them packing on the PDA during several dates. The affair shocked viewers because T.J. was married to Marilee Fiebig and Amy was married to Andrew Shue at the time. They were suspended as cohosts on GMA3 in December 2022, and they their roles were officially terminated in January 2023.