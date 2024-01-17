Amy Robach reflected on the aftermath of her choosing to pursue a romance with her former Good Morning America cohost T.J. Holmes.

“I’m very excited to be here. There may be some of you who know who I am from my former career in television. There might be others of you who know me from, unfortunately, the tabloids,” Amy, 50, began while introducing herself to fans in her first TikTok video on Tuesday, January 16. “I’m pretty sure most of you don’t know who I am.”

After sharing her age and describing herself as a “proud mom,” Amy said she has “chosen love in [her] life.” She continued, “I’m very excited about that path.”

“I’m living my truth,” Amy continued, seemingly referring to her relationship with T.J., 46. “There has been a price to pay, but I’m excited about the future.”

She went on to explain that she planned to utilize TikTok and her podcast, “Amy and T.J.,” to “take back [her] narrative” and reveal who the “real [her] is.”

Shortly after Amy shared the video, several of her fans rushed to the comments section to show their support. ‘No judgment here! You’re so real and that’s what matters,” one person wrote. Another chimed in, “You look terrific and happy. Good for you living your truth. Looking forward to your content.”

Amy and T.J’s affair was revealed in November 2022 when The Daily Mail published photos of them enjoying several dates while he was married to Marilee Fiebig and she was married to Andrew Shue. The pair were suspended from their roles as cohosts on GMA3 in December 2022, while they were officially terminated in January 2023.

One year after their romance was revealed, Amy and T.J. teamed up again to cohost the “Amy and T.J.” podcast. The pair has shared insight into their relationship on the show, including that they were already in the process of divorcing their spouses when their relationship turned romantic.

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” T.J. explained during the debut episode in December 2023.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Additionally, the couple proved how serious they are and admitted they have considered getting married. “It’s under consideration,” Amy said during the December 19, 2023, episode. “We did not enter this relationship for fun or for ‘Let’s see what happens.’ We entered this relationship because we intended on spending our lives together. So whether or not we have some sort of legal, you know … I don’t know … button on it.”

“We both have two marriages under our belts, so it’s not something we’re racing to or rushing towards,” the Better author continued. “But there is something. I get it. It’s this thing … I can’t even explain why there’s this desire, but I want to spend the rest of my life with you. I can say that. It’s on the table.”