Amy Robach emotionally reflected on choosing her romance with T.J. Holmes over their broadcast journalism careers.

“We’ve always worked together, but working with this kind of pressure over our heads is a whole other thing,” Amy, 50, told T.J., 46, during the Tuesday, January 23, episode of their “Amy & T.J.” podcast. “That pressure is a lot.”

She then clarified that she “doesn’t feel the pressure from the public to stay with [him],” adding, “But I feel the pressure of our careers that I believe were unfairly taken from us.”

Amy then insisted that she chose to love T.J., despite the fact that their romance led them to be dropped as cohosts on GMA3.

“I know that I know you well enough and I’ve spent enough time with you and I knew how I felt,” the Better author continued. “And love sometimes is a choice. When it’s hard, it’s not just a feeling. Lust is a feeling, but love is a choice I believe, and I have chosen to love you.”

While Amy knows she sacrificed her career for her relationship with T.J., she admitted she would love to be back on TV with him in the future. “I really want to be able to do what I love, and I want to be able to do it with you and that’s more the pressure I feel,” she said.

Amy then said she would be “devastated” if their relationship doesn’t work out. “Because I want to be with you and I chose you,” she stated.

News of their romance broke in November 2022 when The Daily Mail published photos of the cohosts packing on the PDA during several dates. Not only were fans shocked to know they were dating, but the drama escalated because T.J. was married to Marilee Fiebig and Amy was married to Andrew Shue at the time. The duo were suspended as cohosts on GMA3 in December 2022, while they were officially let go from the roles in January 2023.

T.J. and Amy – who have since divorced their former spouses – have insisted that their marriages were over when their relationship turned romantic.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” the former CNN anchor explained during the debut episode of their podcast in December 2023.

More recently, T.J. opened up about the “year of hell” he experienced when their scandal made headlines. “I guess going through it I would’ve called it the worst year of my life,” he said in his debut TikTok on January 17. “But now as I sit here before you, some perspective it was the best year of my life and one of the best blessings of my life.”