T.J. Holmes seemingly threw shade at the media attention regarding his ex-wife Marilee Fiebig’s romance with Amy Robach’s ex-husband Andrew Shue.

While reflecting on the lessons they learned in 2023, T.J., 46, said Amy, 50, revealed that they came to the same conclusion on one topic during the Tuesday, January 2, episode of their “Amy and T.J.” podcast.

“Tabloid stories aren’t reported. They are planted. I got a whole education on this this year,” T.J. said before Amy added, “That’s a good one and very true.”

The couple didn’t directly explain the stories they were referring to, though he was seemingly referencing the news that Marilee, 46, and Andrew, 56, began dating after his and Amy’s affair was revealed.

Amy and T.J.’s romance was revealed in November 2022 when they were both still married to their now former spouses. In light of the scandal, they were temporarily pulled from their roles as cohosts on GMA3 in December 2022. The journalists were ultimately terminated from their jobs in January 2023.

Just more than one year after their romantic relationship was exposed, Page Six reported in December 2023 that Andrew and Marilee have been dating since mid-2023. While they knew each other through Amy and T.J., the Melrose Place alum and lawyer reportedly grew close when they bonded over their exes’ scandal.

While neither T.J. nor Amy have directly commented on Andrew and Marilee’s relationship, the former CNN anchor seemingly referenced the news when stating that he “doesn’t read headlines” during the December 12, 2023, episode of their podcast.

“I do not ​Google my name. I stay away from it,” he explained, adding that certain outlets have specific “agendas.” T.J. continued, “We absolutely anticipated that this was going to happen.”

The Arkansas native went on to assure listeners that his and Amy’s podcast will “not be about gossip.”

“We will not be clapping back at headlines. We are not going to get into the back-and-forth games because gossip is toxic,” he said. “We are here, we are happy, we are healthy, we are grateful, we are onward and upward.”

Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage

Despite not sharing gossip about others, Amy and T.J. have shared plenty of details when it comes to their own relationship. During the debut episode, the cohosts insisted that they were separated from Andrew and Marilee when their relationship turned romantic.

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” the father of three said during the December 5, 2023, episode.

Amy added that they had been “in the middle of divorces” and were in discussions with lawyers and mediators. She then said that Andrew moved out of their home three months before her relationship with T.J. made headlines.