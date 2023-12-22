Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes left fans in shock when their affair was exposed in November 2022. More than one year after their romantic relationship was revealed, the couple shared the statements they drafted but never released amid the scandal.

“Maybe it would have been better had we [released statements], but what we were trying to do was keep our jobs,” Amy, 50, said during the Wednesday, December 20, episode of their “Amy & T.J.” podcast. “We did have press releases ready to go, that we had written, that day.”

Amy added that both she and T.J., 46, were hopeful that they would be able to keep their jobs as cohosts on GMA3. However, they knew that it was unlikely as more time passed after they were pulled from the show in December 2022. The pair were then officially terminated from their jobs in January.

“Everything about us wanted to speak out. But once we didn’t speak out in those initial first few days, at what point do you then?” she explained. “It got really hard, and this wasn’t in my wheelhouse or in [T.J.’s].”

The Better author told her listeners that she never had to do press about herself before, so she wasn’t sure if issuing a statement was necessary. She then said that T.J. found the draft of their original statements in his email inbox that was dated November 30, 2022, which is the same day The Daily Mail published PDA packed photos that exposed their romance.

“This draft was never sent as an email because of what [Amy] just described,” T.J. admitted, adding that they mutually chose that they would write separate statements if they decided to speak out. “This is so wild, I’m reading it.”

He first read Amy’s statement, which began, “My divorce is nearly finalized after we decided to separate. T.J. and I have been friends for years, and our relationship has evolved only in recent weeks. I ask for privacy for my family as we continue to heal.”

T.J. then read his own statement. “After a month-long separation, I’m in the final stage of my divorce, a process that has been difficult and that my family — for their sake — had hoped to keep private,” the never-released statement explained. “I have leaned on my closest friend during this painful stretch and very recently, that friendship became more. Out of respect for my family, I am requesting privacy at this time.”

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

At the time that their relationship was exposed, Amy was married to Andrew Shue and T.J. was married to Marilee Fiebig. Both of their divorces have since been finalized, and Page Six reported earlier this month that Andrew, 56, and Marilee, 46, have been dating since mid-2023 after they bonded over Amy and T.J.’s scandal.

Now that they are no longer in hiding, Amy and T.J. have opened up about their relationship and even revealed that they’re considering getting married.

“It’s under consideration,” Amy said during the December 19 episode of their podcast. “We did not enter this relationship for fun or for ‘Let’s see what happens.’ We entered this relationship because we intended on spending our lives together. So whether or not we have some sort of legal, you know … I don’t know … button on it.”