Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes addressed recent rumors that they had called it quits.

“We just wanted to check in and let you know that, despite what you’ve been hearing, we are still together,” T.J., 46, said in a joint Instagram video posted by the couple on Tuesday, January 23.

T.J. continued that he and Amy, 50, wanted to clear the air following fans’ concern after a heated discussion they had on their “Amy and T.J.” podcast, during which the couple spoke candidly about issues they were having in their relationship.

“We’re hearing from a lot of you all on our latest episode of the podcast,” T.J. continued as he walked alongside Amy, linking arms with her. “It was something we really struggled and debated about whether or not we should even put out there — but at this point I’m glad we did.”

Amy echoed her former Good Morning America coanchor’s sentiments, adding that their “larger goal” in sharing the ups and downs in their relationship was to show “all the sides” of them.

“Yes, we like to show pictures of us smiling like everyone else and laughing on social media, but if we want to be real and we want to be transparent,” Amy said, adding that theirs is not unlike “most relationships.”

The clip ended with Amy saying that she hoped fans got “something out of” the raw episode and invited listeners to “keep coming back.”

On the podcast episode in question, which was released the same morning, Amy admitted that T.J. could be “moody” on his “really bad days.” She explained her desire for T.J. to “confide” in her more about his feelings, and to recognize that the couple are “part of the solution together.”

T.J. defended himself by explaining to Amy — on air — that that the “last thing” he wants to do when he’s in a bad mood is talk to his girlfriend – an answer he admitted Amy would not like.

Amy told T.J. through tears that despite their struggles, she had “chosen to love” him.

The former GMA3 anchors’ relationship was based on their commitment to each other from the start. In January 2023, the couple left their roles on the morning show following a media frenzy surrounding the bombshell news that they were dating, despite Amy and T.J. still being married to Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, respectively, at the time.

Though public attention has somewhat died down since then, the couple’s love for each other, they say, has not.

During the December 19, 2023 episode of their podcast, Amy and T.J. told listeners they were in it with each other for the long haul.

“We did not enter this relationship for fun or for ‘Let’s see what happens.’ We entered this relationship because we intended on spending our lives together,” Amy said at the time. “I can’t even explain why there’s this desire, but I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”