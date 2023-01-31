It’s the big game! Super Bowl LVII is right around the corner, and while football fans have been waiting all season to see if their favorite teams will make it to the championship, music fans are just as fired up to see who will join Rihanna onstage during the Halftime Show. Keep reading to find out everything to know about Super Bowl Sunday.

Who Is Playing in the Super Bowl LVII?

The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Where Is the Super Bowl This Year?

State Farm Stadium – located in the city of Glendale and home of the Arizona Cardinals – is hosting the Eagles and the Chiefs as they battle it out for the NFL’s championship title. Both teams will play under similar weather conditions as the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams – who took home the coveted title last year at their home arena, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

How Many Super Bowls Have the Eagles Won?

The Philadelphia Eagles have won one Super Bowl championship in franchise history, beating Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the 2017-2018 season.

Who Are the Brothers Playing in the Super Bowl?

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce are the first brothers in NFL history to compete against each other in the Super Bowl. “It’s your hopes and dreams coming true, but it’s your worst fears,” mom Donna Kelce told Fox8’s P.J. Ziegler in January 2023. “Somebody’s gonna go home a loser and neither one of them lose very well.”

How Many Super Bowls Has Patrick Mahomes Won?

Patrick Mahomes, who is the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, has one Super Bowl title under his belt. The former Texas Tech University star helped lead the Chiefs to victory against the San Francisco 49ers during the 2019-2020 season, becoming one of the youngest quarterbacks in NFL history to win a Super Bowl. He also nabbed the title of Super Bowl LIV MVP for his outstanding performance on the field during the season’s final matchup.

The following year, Patrick appeared in Super Bowl LV as his team defended their title against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; however, the Chiefs fell short, losing to the two-time Super Bowl champs by more than three touchdowns. The February 12 game marks the third Super Bowl the father of two will compete in.

Super Bowl Halftime Show: Who Is Performing?

Nine-time Grammy Award-winning artist Rihanna is set to perform at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, marking her first live performance in nearly five years. The last time Rihanna hit the stage was with DJ Khaled at the 2018 Grammys to perform their “Wild Thoughts” collaboration.

CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage,” Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music, said in a statement. “Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

Past Super Bowl Halftime Show performances include The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince and more.

What Time Does the Super Bowl Start?

Super Bowl LVII starts at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 12, 2023, with pregame shows airing ahead of kickoff.

Where to Watch 2023 Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVII will air on FOX, and can also be streamed on Sling, YouTube TV, FuboTV, the NFL+ app and Hulu Live.