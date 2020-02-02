Showing Support! Meet the Stunning Wives and Girlfriends of the Super Bowl LIV Players

It’s almost time for kickoff! The San Francisco 49ers will be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on February 2, so of course, many of their wives and girlfriends will be in attendance at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. As the players battle to walk away with the Lombardi Trophy, their leading ladies will be cheering them on.

Millions of people from all over the world will be tuning into the highly anticipated event to find out who will reign triumphant. At half time, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will also be taking the stage to put on an unforgettable performance, so there will be no shortage of exciting moments.

After the NFC and AFC championship matches, many of the star athletes’ partners came rushing out to the field to congratulate their guys on an incredible win. Emotions were running high, especially because they knew it meant their respective teams were headed to the big game after playing their hearts out all season long.

“I knew that I wanted to be in this moment and be able to play for this game and play for the Super Bowl. I knew it was a day-by-day process,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said at the podium in the interview room. “That’s something we preached as a team. We want to be here, but we want to take advantage of every single opportunity we get.”

The NFL star’s girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, later took to Instagram to praise his major achievement. “YOU DID IT BABE ❤️💛 #chiefskingdom,” she wrote, alongside a photo of them locking lips.

49ers tight end George Kittle also shared how thrilled he was to play in Super Bowl LIV. “Collecting hats! That one was special! Oh … and happy birthday pops! Hope Miami is a good enough present!” he wrote on January 20.

His wife, Claire Kittle, later celebrated the news on social media and raved over his work ethic. “Took me more than a minute to process all that Sunday was ❤️ NFC CHAMPIONS! 🏈and that is no small feat I could not be more proud of this guy right here. Lets freaking go to Miami babyyyy!!!!! Next up,” she gushed in her caption.

