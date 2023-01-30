It’s that time of year again! Super Bowl LVII is right around the corner with Philadelphia Eagles preparing to take on Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. But, more importantly, fans are wondering who is performing at this year’s event. Keep reading to find out every artist scheduled to perform at Super Bowl LVII.

Who Is Singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl?

Kicking things off on February 12 will be country superstar Chris Stapleton. The NFL announced on January 24 that the “Tennessee Whiskey” artist will be performing the National Anthem before kickoff.

Chris is an eight-time Grammy Award winner and is nominated for Best Country Song at this year’s awards.

In addition to his Grammy hardware, the Kentucky native has taken home 14 CMA awards and dozens of other honors. He was named Artist-Songwriter of the Decade by the Academy of Country Music in 2019.

The 44-year-old singer is credited with writing over 170 songs including Luke Bryan’s “Drink a Beer” and Kenny Chesney’s “Never Wanted Nothing More.” Chris also appeared on Taylor Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me” from her 2021 album Red (Taylor’s Version).

In years past, artists such as Eric Church, Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga and Carrie Underwood have performed “The Star Spangled Banner” for football’s biggest night.

Who Is Performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

The Super Bowl halftime show is historically one of the biggest stages in the world. Having seen the likes of Michael Jackson, ‘NSync and Aerosmith, Lady Gaga and Paul McCartney and The Rolling Stones, the halftime show performers have big shoes to fill.

In September 2022, the NFL along with Roc Nation and Apple Music announced that Rihanna will be headlining the halftime show for Super Bowl LVII.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment,” rapper and founder of Roc Nation, Jay-Z, said at the time.

While Riri has a plethora of songs in her portfolio to select from when putting together her 15-minute tracklist, many headliners are known to bring out special guest performers. For instance, during ‘Nsync and Aerosmith’s 2001 show, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly joined the men onstage to create an iconic performance.

RIhanna will most likely keep the details of her performance under wraps, but she does have hit songs with artists such as Eminem, Drake and Calvin Harris, to name a few.

Who Else Is Performing at Super Bowl LVII?

In addition to the “Millionaire” singer, 12-time Grammy award winner Babyface is set to sing “America the Beautiful” ahead of the big game, the NFL announced. Abbott Elementary actress Sheryl Lee Ralph will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”