An epic matchup! The Los Angeles Rams will be going head-to-head against the Cincinnati Bengals for Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13.

Fans can expect to see not only their favorite players from both teams, but also many of their wives and girlfriends as the athletes gear up to play football at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar are all slated to perform at half time, so viewers can look forward to many star sightings as well.

Roc Nation went public with the news months in advance to boost the hype. “On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl,” founder Jay-Z began a profound statement after the headliners were announced via social media, continuing, “Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton; Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach; and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton; will take center field for a performance of a lifetime. They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem, and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige … This is history in the making.”

Dr. Dre echoed Jay-Z’s statement in his own message, adding, “The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career. I’m grateful to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

Cheering on the Rams quarterback, Matthew Stafford, will be the fans as well as his wife, Kelly Stafford (née Hall), whom he has been married to since 2015. As for the Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow, he will be rooted on by fans and longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, whom he has been dating since his college years.

“You did it. That team did it,” Kelly wrote while celebrating the Rams NFC Championship win against the San Francisco 49ers. “Your daughters and I are so grateful to be able to witness it and cheer you on. One more game baby!”

Olivia, for her celebratory post after the Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, modeled a jacket with her beau’s last name emblazoned on the back after sending him well-wishes toward his goals.

“Thankful to be by your side Joe, and to be a part of the past three seasons,” she wrote in April 2020 alongside a photo of them cozying up together. “I’ve had the best experiences and met the best people along the way. So excited for what the future holds.”

See photos of the Rams and Bengals players’ wives and girlfriends below.