Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady has played 22 epic seasons in the NFL, but rumors of the football star’s retirement started circulating in late January 2022. Fans, of course, began wondering if the star quarterback was actually ending his career with the league.

A source told Us Weekly on January 29 that the star athlete, indeed, chose to retire after winning seven Super Bowl titles. ESPN first reported the news.

Keep reading to learn everything we know about Tom Brady’s decision to retire.

How Long Has Tom Brady Played in the NFL?

The California native has played in the league for over 20 years. He started his career after getting drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft, playing for the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2019.

By 2020, he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

The football star has found continuous financial success over the course of his athletic stardom. His net worth stands at $250 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Shutterstock

Has Tom Brady Made a Retirement Announcement?

While Tom has not made an official retirement announcement yet, he is expected to do so in the days following the January 29 reports. The only public statement the athlete gave that week was via Instagram to thank his team, just four days before reports of his retirement surfaced.

Tom Brady Expressed ‘Gratitude’ on Instagram

Tom took to Instagram on January 25 to acknowledge speculation over his “future,” but focused on his graciousness for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the post, despite their season-ending loss.



“I understand that at this stage in my career, there is going to be interest in my future whenever a season ends, but this week, all that is on my mind is the gratitude I have for this team and the fans that have supported us all year long,” the quarterback wrote for his post. “This year has been incredibly rewarding personally and professionally and I am appreciative of everyone who worked their ass off to help our team achieve so much.”

He continued, adding that he “always [wants] to win.” However, the Tampa Bay-based player also pointed out this isn’t an indication to “equate losing to failure, especially when you go out fighting the way we did.”

“There’s so much to appreciate in a season like this when you’re surrounded by a team that believes in each other and plays for the people standing on either side of them,” Tom added in his caption. “I’ll spare you the Man in the Arena quote, but that feeling is something that I promise I’ll never take for granted. To everyone that was a part of it this year, thank you. I love you all!”

Several NFL Players Thanked Tom Brady On Social Media

After reports of his retirement spread, multiple NFL players took the time to pen Tom thankful notes on social media.

“Thanks for everything big bro,” fellow Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Mike Evans tweeted on January 29, adding “It was an honor” with the goat emoji, in reference to the anacronym for the “Greatest Of All Time.”

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman also paid tribute to Tom upon hearing the news.

“Thanks for the memories babe @TomBrady,” Julian wrote via Twitter that day.