In it to Wynn it! Following their impressive Super Bowl win, the players of the world champion Los Angeles Rams viva-ed Las Vegas in style staying at the Wynn resort for a weekend of relaxation and partying.

On Friday, Feb 18th, 2022, newly minted champions Andrew Whitworth, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp kicked off their holiday weekend with a round of golf at the 18-hole championship golf course at the Wynn Golf Club.

As they hit the links, their wives, Melissa Whitworth, Kelly Stafford and Anna Kupp, enjoyed a relaxing day at the spa before all of them rejoined each other at Wynn’s supper club restaurant Delilah.

Wynn Las Vegas

Not only does Delilah have a world class menu, including their signature Chicken Tenders, Ahi Tuna Taradito, Chopped Salad, Wagyu Beef Wellington, Potato Latkes, Carrot Souffle with the Brownie and Baked Alaska for dessert, but the renowned eatery also offers some classic cocktails with a Hollywood spin, like The Kylie, Hollywood Land and Spicy Siena.

Wynn Las Vegas

And after putting away their clubs and enjoying a delightful meal on Friday, Andrew Matthew and Cooper enjoyed a dinner at at the all-new celeb hotspot Mexican restaurant, Casa Playa.

Later on in the evening, the trio joined the GRAMMY Award-winning duo, The Chainsmokers, inside the DJ booth at the nightclub XS.

Their celebratory entrance included an LED drumline, custom signage with Rams logo, staff decked out in Rams gear and blue and gold confetti flying through the air, which was a fitting VIP treatment for the newly minted champions.