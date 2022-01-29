You don’t have to be a fan of Tom Brady to admit he is one of the most highly coveted athletes in the world. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who began his NFL career with the New England Patriots in 2000, is often referred to as the GOAT — greatest of all time — and let’s just say, his net worth definitely follows suit. Tom is worth an estimated $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

While the star player enjoyed a winning streak throughout his successful career, a source told Us Weekly that Tom was retiring on January 29, 2022.

To learn more about how Tom Brady makes his money, keep reading.

Tom Brady makes millions from football:

In March 2020 Tom announced his departure from the Patriots after 20 years. Later that month, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the athlete’s contract with the Buccaneers was as followed: “2 years, $50 million deal, all guaranteed, that also includes another $9 million in incentives — $4.5 million in incentives per year. The contract also prohibits tags and trades.”

Tom Brady makes money from winning the Super Bowl:

To date, the California native has played in 10 Super Bowl games. Out of those, he has seven wins under his belt. According to a 2019 CNBC report, winners of the Super Bowl earn $118,000. As for the losing team, each player gets $59,000.

Tom Brady has brand deals:

Unlike other professional athletes, Tom, who is married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen, has become a bona fide A-list celebrity. Between his talent on the field and popularity off the field, brands can’t help but want to work with him.

In March 2020, Tom’s portfolio includes contracts with Under Armor, Molecule Mattresses, Upper Deck and IWC watches. Many of his endorsements have lasted for years.

“Tom Brady represents a lot of what Under Armour is all about,” founder and CEO Kevin Plank said in a 2010 statement announcing the partnership. “He’s humble and hungry and continues to be focused on winning and getting better every single day.”

Tom has also worked with UGG Australia, Tag Heuer and Aston Martin in the past. Moreover, he cofounded his own brand, TB12, consisting of merchandise, nutrition and workout programs and so much more. In 2017, Tom wrote The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance.

While the father of three, who shares children Benjamin and Vivian with Gisele and son John with ex Bridget Moynahan, is undoubtedly wealthy, he certainly isn’t the breadwinner in his family. In fact, Gisele has an estimated net worth of $400 million.

Tom Brady’s NFL Retirement:

Although he didn’t come forward with an official statement yet, Us Weekly confirmed Tom’s retirement on January 29. Several NFL players bid farewell to their fellow athlete on social media, including Tom’s teammate Mike Evans.

“Thanks for everything big bro,” the wide receiver tweeted on January 29, adding that “It was an honor” with the goat emoji, in reference to Tom being known as the “GOAT.”