Friendly exes? Tom Brady‘s former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan congratulated him following his seventh Super Bowl win.

“I am pretty sure I am not the only one from #patriotsnation celebrating @buccaneers #superbowl #greatgame #strong #soproud #55,” the Blue Bloods star, 49, shared via Instagram on Sunday, February 7.

In the comments, fans praised the mom of one — who shares son Jack, 13, with the NFL stud, 43, — for being an “amazing mother.”

“Bridget, you are the gold standard of managing your beautiful son and parenting in such a healthy way,” one person commented. “My divorce could never have allowed that. Hurray for you and Tom.” A separate user agreed, writing, “Class act all the way!” while a third said, “Your son must be proud.”

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9, making Tom a seven-time Super Bowl champion. In addition to earning the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy, he also received the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Award for a record fifth time.

The former New England Patriots quarterback dated the actress from 2004 to 2006. They separated while she was pregnant with their son but have remained friends since Jack’s birth.

Tom candidly recalled finding out that his ex was expecting while the author was dating his now-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

“I think that was a very … We were forced into this very important thing that was happening in our life at a new point in our relationship,” the footballer explained to Howard Stern in April 2020. “I found out a lot about Gisele through this experience, and she found out a lot about me dealing with a situation that was, I would say, not a very easy one.”

The Buccaneers quarterback admitted that there were “challenges.” However, the unlikely trio got through them together. “That was a very unique time and it challenged me in a lot of ways. It was very hard for my wife to think she fell in love with this guy and now this guy, his ex-girlfriend is pregnant,” he explained.

“It was very challenging for my son’s mom because she didn’t envision that either. But I think we all made the best of that situation,” the California native continued. “Fortunately, he’s the most amazing son at [13] years old. My son Jack, my heart explodes when I think of him. He’s the greatest kid you can ever ask for.”

Nowadays, Tom and Gisele share two children of their own — Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8. However, the former Victoria’s Secret angel is very hands-on with the whole bunch.

A source previously told Life & Style, “Tom and Gisele are truly more in love than ever. They are such a strong family unit and feel like they are best friends, partners and each other’s biggest support systems,” the insider divulged. “They have created the perfect life together.”