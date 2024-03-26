Stephen Colbert reflected on poking fun at Princess Kate Middleton by speculating that her disappearance was linked to Prince William’s alleged affair with Rose Hanbury.

“There’s a standard that I try to hold myself to, and that is I not make light of somebody else’s tragedy,” Stephen, 59, said during the Monday, March 25, episode of The Late Show. “Far too many of us know that any cancer diagnosis of any kind is harrowing for the patient and for their family.”

He added, “Though I’m sure they don’t need it from me, I and everyone here at The Late Show, would like to extend our well wishes and heartfelt hope that her recovery is swift and thorough.”

Stephen sent his well wishes to Kate, 42, and the royal family just three days after she revealed she’s been diagnosed with cancer.

Prior to her announcement, the Washington, D.C. native was one of the many people to share their theories about why Kate stepped out of the spotlight following her abdominal surgery in January. During the March 12 episode of his talk show, Stephen reminded his viewers that William, 41, was previously rumored to be having an affair with Rose, 40. However, neither Rose nor William publicly commented on the speculation at the time.

“Internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband, and the future king of England, William, having an affair,” he told the audience. “I think we all know who the alleged other woman is, say it with me, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. Now there have been rumors of an affair between William and [Rose] since 2019. According to tabloids, back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he ‘laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it.’ Aha, always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating.”

After noting that Rose was “an old friend of the royals,” Stephen explained that she is married to William’s “close friend” David Rocksavage.

“Really? Rocksavage? That sounds less like a British noble and more like a musician from The Flintstones,” the host joked.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

After the episode aired, many people began wondering if William and Rose’s alleged affair actually had to do with Kate’s disappearance. However, Rose’s lawyers denied the rumors in a statement to Business Insider on March 18.

Soon after, the attorneys sent a legal notice to The Late Show after Stephen brought light to the rumors. “The rumor appears to have entered into the mainstream media recently as a result of another joke made about it on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Rose’s lawyer exclusively told In Touch in a statement on March 21. “We have written on our client’s behalf to CBS and various other reputable media organizations to confirm that the allegation is false.”

While Rose has publicly denied the affair allegations, neither William nor Kate have publicly commented on the latest round of rumors.