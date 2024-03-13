Sarah Rose Hanbury, the British model who is rumored to have been entangled in an affair with Prince William since 2019, is the mother of three children with her longtime husband.

Who Are Rose Hanbury’s Children?

The close friend of the British royal family, who holds the title of Marchioness Rose Cholmondeley, welcomed twin sons Alexander Hugh George Cholmondeley, Earl of Rocksavage and Lord Oliver Timothy George Cholmondeley in October 2009. Her daughter, Lady Iris Marina Aline Cholmondeley, was born in March 2016.

One of Rose’s twins, Lord Oliver, served as a Page of Honour at the coronation of King Charles III in May 2023. He was seen laughing and smiling alongside Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William’s oldest son, Prince George, after the ceremony.

Who Is the Father of Rose Hanbury’s Three Children?

Rose shares all three children with her husband, David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley. The couple married in June 2009, just four months before Rose gave birth to their sons.

What Has Rose Hanbury Said About Motherhood?

Rose keeps information regarding her children and personal life mostly private. However, she occasionally shares photos featuring her kids on the Instagram account for Houghton Hall and Gardens, the historical country house she, her husband and children call home.

Rose mentioned her children during an April 2023 interview with The English Home, saying, “The children love Houghton and I do think they appreciate it, including having so much space to run around in the grounds.”

She added that they moved into the home, which was originally built in the 1720s for Britain’s first Prime Minister, Sir Robert Walpole, “straight after the twins were born” in 2009. Though her husband had inherited the house decades earlier, the birth of her children led them to relocate from London to Norfolk, she explained to the outlet.

She said her boys enjoyed skateboarding and roller skating in the home’s main entryway. “It has columns to weave between and they get up quite a speed,” she quipped.

Did Rose Hanbury Have an Affair With Prince William?

Since 2019, rumors have swirled that Rose and Prince William were involved in an affair at some point. This speculation only grew amid Kate’s monthslong absence from public duties following her January 2024 “planned abdominal surgery.”

Eagle-eyed fans even noted that the Princess of Wales was not wearing her wedding ring in a Mother’s Day 2024 family portrait posted to Instagram, which Kate later admitted to editing.