Royal Cheaters! Everything We Know About the Family’s Scandals and Rumored Affairs Over the Years

The royal family members are no strangers to controversy. Over the years, they have made headlines for family feuds, sibling rivalries and even rumored affairs.

One royal couple that regularly faces cheating rumors ​are Prince William and his wife, Princess Kate (née Middleton), who tied the knot in 2011.

There is no recent evidence to verify cheating rumors, though fans have speculated that William cheated on Kate with a woman named Rose Hanbury at some point during their marriage.

The rumors began in 2019, with ​​several outlets reporting at the time that Will and Kate had drama with Rose, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. However, the speculation was never confirmed and none of the royals ever publicly commented on the matter.

Three years later, the rumors began to circulate again when gossip account Deux Moi posted a tip from someone who claimed than an unnamed royal had a reputation for being unfaithful.

“This British royal’s extramarital affair is an open secret in London and amongst the English artisto set and is the talk of every party and news desk [sic],” the message posted to Deux Moi’s Instagram Stories read. “At a recent media party, I was told the real reason for the affair was the royal’s love of pegging, which the wife is far too old fashioned to engage in.”

The person who submitted the tip went on to claim that the unnamed person’s wife “doesn’t mind her and, in fact, prefers her husband getting his sexual needs fulfilled elsewhere as long as things don’t become emotional, which was the cast with the last woman.”

While the rumors about Will and Kate’s marriage have not been confirmed nor denied, they are not the only members of the royal family to face cheating speculation.

The late Queen Elizabeth III’s son Prince Andrew is believed to have dealt with infidelity during his marriage to his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

While many of the rumored royal affairs have never been confirmed, William’s father, King Charles, admitted to cheating on his first wife, Princess Diana, with his current wife, Camilla, Queen Consort.

“There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded,” Diana told ​The BBC in 1995, referring to Camilla.

The former couple – who share sons William and Prince Harry – were married from 1981 until 1996. Nearly a decade after their divorce, Charles married Camilla in 2005.

Keep scrolling to take a look at all of the royal family’s alleged cheating scandals over the years.